Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 38.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 702.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 670,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,950,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

