Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,635,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

