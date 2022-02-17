Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autoliv (ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autoliv is at the forefront of automotive safety technology. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from growing demand of front center airbags, knee airbags, seatbelt and battery cut-off switches. Higher year-over-year LVP production in 2022 along with record number of product launches in 2021 are set to drive Autoliv's top-line growth this year. Cost cut efforts, strong financials and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, Autoliv anticipates substantial headwinds from inflation in raw materials in 2022. Unfavorable currency translations along with high R&D costs and capital expenditure are likely to limit margins. Also, Autoliv’s sales volumes in Q1’22 are expected to remain pressured. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

2/1/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

1/31/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

