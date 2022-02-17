Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/4/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a SEK 190 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 175 to SEK 174.
- 2/3/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200.
- 1/27/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 204 to SEK 193. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 205 price target on the stock.
Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.