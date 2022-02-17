Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a SEK 190 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 175 to SEK 174.

2/3/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200.

1/27/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 204 to SEK 193. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 205 price target on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

