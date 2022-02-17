Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.
- 2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/5/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.