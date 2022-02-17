Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.