Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for loanDepot (LDI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI):

2/17/2022 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/2/2022 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/2/2022 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/13/2022 – loanDepot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/10/2022 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – loanDepot was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

1/4/2022 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

LDI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Get loanDepot Inc alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $1,028,250.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 585,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.