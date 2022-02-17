Wellington Management Group LLP Has $803.65 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 77,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Walt Disney worth $803,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

