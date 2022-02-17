Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 16,869 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,352,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.57% of Ecolab worth $1,533,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.