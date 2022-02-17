Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $32.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMCX. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3,894.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,245,000 after buying an additional 4,922,108 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,086,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,568 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,605,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 934,831 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

