Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.2% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 415,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,904,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.