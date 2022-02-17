Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

