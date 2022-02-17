West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
NYSE WFG traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.32. 234,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,083. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $101.83.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.