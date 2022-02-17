West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE WFG traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.32. 234,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,083. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

