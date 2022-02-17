West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.35 EPS.

Shares of WST traded up $11.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.