West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.350 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.21. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

