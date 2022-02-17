West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $379.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,700,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.