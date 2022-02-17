Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,063. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.