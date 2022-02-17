Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE HIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 192,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,063. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

