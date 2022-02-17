Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years.
MHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 44,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,373. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
