Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 15,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,144. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.