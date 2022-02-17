Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 15,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,144. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
