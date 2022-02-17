Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:MNP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 15,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

