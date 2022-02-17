Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Srinivasan Sivaram Sells 11,380 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

