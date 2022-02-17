Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 554.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

