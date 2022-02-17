Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE:WLK opened at $109.87 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

