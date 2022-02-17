Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

