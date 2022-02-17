Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
