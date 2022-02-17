Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,124.65

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,124.65 ($42.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,253 ($44.02). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,192 ($43.19), with a volume of 438,194 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.71) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,029.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,124.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.76), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,970.34).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

