WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $416.15 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $416.15 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001405 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.