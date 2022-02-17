WideOpenWest (WOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WOW opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

