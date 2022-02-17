William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00.
William Hill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)
