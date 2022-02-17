WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

