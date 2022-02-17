Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells $795,717.30 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WING traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 615,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,588. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

