Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

