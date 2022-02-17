Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $184.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wingstop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

