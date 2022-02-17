WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WETF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,755. The company has a market capitalization of $838.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

