WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Down 2%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 69,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 268,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 60.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 148.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 22.1% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 189,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter.

