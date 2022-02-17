Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 912,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $89.06 on Thursday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

