Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Up 4.2% Following Earnings Beat

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $92.76. Approximately 16,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,193,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average is $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.