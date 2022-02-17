World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,469 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,968,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.