Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 305,060 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,060 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

