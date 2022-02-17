Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132,769 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.