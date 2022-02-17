Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

NYSE:COF opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

