Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $13.92 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Lyft worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.