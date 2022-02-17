Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $15.05 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,363,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

