Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 162.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,712,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $477.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.49 and a 200-day moving average of $603.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

