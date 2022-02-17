Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 968.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,133.84 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,147.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,460.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

