Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $16 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $333.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.12. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.