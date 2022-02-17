Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

MA stock opened at $382.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.87 and its 200 day moving average is $354.47. The stock has a market cap of $376.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $360,161,352 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

