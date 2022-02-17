Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $15.37 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,370,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.51. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.