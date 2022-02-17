Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $16.16 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,164,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.2% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $21,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $511.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

