Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 10,569 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

Shares of DE stock opened at $390.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.56 and a 200 day moving average of $360.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $298.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

