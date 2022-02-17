Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 129,096 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,096 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

